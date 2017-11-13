Police in St. Mary’s County Looking for Suspects in Smash-and-Grab Theft of ATM

November 13, 2017

On Sunday, November 13, 2017, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Shell Gas Station/Subway, at 30295 Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall, for the report of an intrusion alarm.

When police arrived on scene they found the front of the building destroyed and pieces of the ATM in the parking lot.

A Maryland State Trooper located a U-Haul after following a trail of bricks a short distance away from where the theft occurred. The U-Haul had damage to the rear and bricks on the back bumper and inside the the truck.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and more details will be released as they become available.




9 Responses to Police in St. Mary’s County Looking for Suspects in Smash-and-Grab Theft of ATM

  1. Anonymous on November 13, 2017 at 10:40 am

    They will find the person(s), and once they do hope that you enjoy being with the big dogs…

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on November 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Because that’s exactly where they are going. I hate this county and want to move away. You can’t even walk outside without having something going on

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 14, 2017 at 7:04 am

      I dont know if you have ever been to another state or county…but crime and scumbags are everywhere,you cant escape them and each day more and more become previlant..you can’t get away from crime its everywhere

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 13, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Someone knows who did this. The type of trash that do things like this will not keep it quiet for very long. Turn these turds in and you might even get a reward. Even if there isn’t a reward turn them in. Thieves have no honor or integrity and will eventually steal from you, your friends, or your family. Getting trash like the ones who did this our of your neighborhood would go a long way in improving that neighborhood. Do noting and continue to live in fear in a low class area.

    Reply
    • werwe on November 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Of course someone knows who did this. I bet the person that did it does for sure

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 13, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Wonder if they yelled, “Ramming Speed” before the collision.

    Reply
    • Flounder on November 14, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I think Dean Wormer will give them a second chance

      Reply
  5. MarineVet on November 14, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Meanwhile PG county moves south…

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 14, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      St Mary’s has always been trash don’t blame of pg county

      Reply

