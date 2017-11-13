Second Armed Robbery in Five Days Reported in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., black male entered the Pinksha’s Filipino Mart, on North Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, the male displayed a handgun and robbed the establishment on an unknown amount of cash.

The gunman was described as a light skinned, black male with freckles, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and last seen running towards FDR Boulevard.

No further information is available about this robbery is available at this time.

On Sunday, November 12, 2017, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Subway on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park for the report of an armed robbery.

The suspect, armed with a hand gun, was described as a black male wearing a black mask. The gunman entered the store and demanded money, the suspect was last seen on foot heading towards FDR Boulevard.

No further information is available about this robbery is available at this time.