Katherine Ann Drury, 76, of Baltimore, MD passed away November 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born on May 24, 1941 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Foley Drury and Florence Irene Small Drury.

Katherine was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. She enjoyed tenpin bowling with a group of friends for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family attending church, shopping, and dining out. She was a loyal fan of Coke, McDonald’s cheeseburgers and strawberry milkshakes. For many years she would vacation at the beach in Ocean City during the summer and in Florida in the winter. She also enjoyed a vacation to Disney World and a cruise to the Caribbean.

Katherine is survived by her sister, Sharon Owens of California, MD, her niece Lisa Clarke of Lothian, MD, three grandnieces and 2 grandnephews and many friends at The ARC of Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Foley Drury, Jr. and her niece, Laura Sartwell.

Funeral services will be private.