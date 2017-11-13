Joseph Michael “Joe” Hare, Jr., 71, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on October 27, 2017 in LaPlata, MD. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 6, 1946, the son of Joseph Michael Hare and Anne Amenhauser Hare.

Joe was a Logistician with the Department of Navy and retired in 2006. He enjoyed stock trading, reading crime novels, British comedies, and enjoyed sharing jokes as well as his opinions with family and friends.

Joe is predeceased by his father and his brother, William Billy Hare.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hare; his sons, Joseph Hare III, Michael Hare, Patrick Hare, Timothy Hare; his daughter, Michelle Johnson and 6 grandchildren. Also surviving Joe are his sisters, Anne Kugler (George), Donna Mellon (Jim), Maureen Luschini (David) and Kathleen Hare.

Family and friends will be received for a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5 to 8PM with prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660.

Memorial donations in Joe’s name may be made to: Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), Phone: (703) 658-0711,3190 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 700, Falls Church, VA 22042 www.beadonor.org