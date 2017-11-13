Brenda Lee Hanson, 66, of Valley Lee, MD passed away November 8, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 15, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to Richard William “Dick” Carroll and Clara Ann “Dolly” Donatelli Carroll of Ridge, MD.

Brenda was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. She is a 1969 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and a 1973 graduate of St. Mary’s College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree. She was born with green and yellow blood. She had a passion for her family’s business, Carroll’s Equipment, which she ran for many years with her Dad and Brother. Her family was her greatest love, she enjoyed looking after everyone, especially taking care of her granddaughter over the past year and a half. She was an excellent cook, preparing many delicious meals, with her apple pie always being a favorite. An enjoyable pastime was having family and friends over for cook outs and crab boils. As an avid traveler, she and her husband have been to many places throughout Europe and across America. But she always returned early, because they loved their home and enjoyed being with family best of all. She also enjoyed spending time on the water, whether it be in the boat catching rays, picnicking at the pier, or relaxing at one of the many beaches along the Potomac River.

In addition to her beloved husband, Jimmy, Brenda is also survived by her son, Matthew Hanson, his wife Jenny, and their daughter Jaxie “Babydoll” Hanson of Valley Lee, MD; her siblings: Richard Gerard “Rick” Carroll (Becky) of Ridge, MD, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Bradburn (Charlie) of Dameron, MD, Stephanie Marie “Steffie” Langley (Phil) of Dameron, MD, and Deanna Jean Dubbar (Jeff) of Dameron, MD; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Brenda’s Life Celebration on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Nguyen on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 Saint George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Hammett, Blair Swann, Matt Rogers, Bart Rogers, Nick Carroll, Cole Langley, Chris Mayor and Marty Tierney. Bible verses to be read by Kristi Dean and Katie Hostetler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second District Volunteer Fire/Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692; Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 Saint George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.