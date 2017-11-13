Catherine “Cathy” Irene Thomas, 61, of Lexington Park, Maryland departed her life on Earth November 8, 2017, to enter the heavenly gates to dwell with God and her eternal family. Born on May 21, 1956 in Grayton, Maryland, she was the daughter of John Melvin and Carol Joann Wyne.

Cathy will be remembered for her love of family, her kindness and compassion. She never met a stranger and always made sure everyone was taken care of. Summer was Cathy’s favorite time of year as she enjoyed trips to Ocean City with her grandchildren, and trips to Lancaster, PA with her husband Anthony. She had a passion for studying Amish culture and ways of life. Cathy was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved to be in the kitchen cooking for family and friends. She could be found on beautiful days riding on the back of the motorcycle with Anthony, as a long-time member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 29 years, Anthony L. Thomas, Jr. of Lexington Park; children Jason R. Thomas of Bryans Road, Jocelyn R. Smith of Waldorf and Jonathan R. Thomas of Clinton; mother Carol J. Wyne of Waysons Corner and father-in-law Anthony L. Thomas, Sr. of Lexington Park; siblings Walter Wyne of Colonial Beach, VA, Mary White of Lexington Park, Earnest George Wyne of Pennsylvania, Calvin Wyne of Waysons Corner, Danny Thompson of Lawton, MI and Tanya Lozano of Haines City, FL. Cathy was predeceased by her father John Melvin, and sisters Linda Johnson and Betty Ann Wyne. Additionally, Cathy was blessed with 14 cherished grandchildren: Brianna, Javon, Shyteek, Samuel, Brandon, Jaylin, Gabriel, Aniya, Taylor, Braylon, Chloe, Juliann, Jason Jr. and Marleigh. Nieces and nephews, her Wendy’s family, special dear friends Cathy “Sally” Tredo and Christine Gassler, and many extended family and friends complete her forever family.

Cathy’s Life Celebration, officiated by Mr. Keith Fairfax, will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Bay District Fire Department Social Hall, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Family will have private visitation from 9:00am-10:00am. Friends will be received from 10:00am-11:00am, with prayers to follow. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following the Life Celebration at Old Durham Episcopal Church, 8685 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

Serving as pallbearers are Jamie Hinck, John Thompson, Robert Lagana and Dionta Fenwick

The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Hospice of Callaway for the amazing level of care of Cathy and her family.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cathy Thomas to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.