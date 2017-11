Stephen “Steve” Rigelsky, age 69 of Waldorf, Maryland, died November 2, 2017 at his residence with Hospice.

Stephen was a real estate developer with Castle Management.

He was the son of Joseph William Rigelsky and Madeline Dorry Rigelsky and was married for 50 years to Sharon Lynn Rigelsky.

A family-directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Steve’s name are asked to AA or Charles County Humane Society.