Oscar Samuel Collins of Nanjemoy and Clinton, MD, and Jolo, WVA, passed away November 5, 2017. He was 78.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morris Collins and Ora Bell Smith Collins; wife, Carolyn Shackelford Collins; sisters, Magdelene (Mag) Hudler and Margaret Herron; and his brothers, Rev. Henry Lee, Bud Andrew, Jack Donald (Don), and Morris Harold Collins.

He is survived by his three children Carol Faye Albany, Russell Samuel Morris Collins, and Oscar David Collins; three grandchildren Shannon Lee Collins, Owen David Collins, and Kasen Lee Collins; four brothers Dillard, Jarvis Patton (Pat), Harold (Pete), and Chester Collins; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, in laws, extended family and friends.

Oscar was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in France and Germany. After honorable discharge from the military, he joined the Carpenters Union and worked for the Joint Carpentry Apprenticeship Committee, where he served as a Trade’s instructor for the majority of his career until retirement. Oscar was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends. He was well known for fully embracing everyone he met. He will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of service to begin at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at Raymond Funeral Service, PA, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.

Internment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.