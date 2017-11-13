Edwin “Ed” Mearl Grumbling, 77

Edwin “Ed” Mearl Grumbling, age 77 of La Plata, Maryland, died November 8, 2017 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Ed was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he sang in the Air Force chorus, known as the Singing Sergeants during the early 1960’s. He worked as a Supervisor for 37 years for PEPCO and later worked 16 years with the Charles County Board of Education in Special Education and was a member of First Baptist Church of La Plata.

He was the son of Clyde Clifford Grumbling and Violet Grace Teeter Grumbling. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Alvin Grumbling.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Cox Grumbling; his daughter, Christine E. Boswell (Jay); his brothers, Raymond and Ronald Grumbling; his sisters, Elverda Rambsel and Dorothy Spring; and his grandchild, Logan.

Memorials in Ed’s name are asked to the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.