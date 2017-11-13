Robert E. Kendrick, Jr., 101

Robert E. Kendrick, Jr., of Waldorf, died on November 10, 2017 at the age of 101. Mr. Kendrick was a Retired Banker.

Robert was husband of the late Ellen Graham Kendrick. He was also preceded in death by one son, Alan J. Kendrick, Sr. and one brother, Eldridge D. Kendrick.

Robert is survived by one son, Robert E. Kendrick, III and wife Carol; one daughter, Mary Ellen Huff and husband Richard; one brother, John H. Kendrick; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11AM at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 E. Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church