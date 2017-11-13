Horace Carlbert Wiggins, 80

Horace Carlbert Wiggins, age 80, passed away on November 7, 2017 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. He was born on November 4, 2017 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Horace was a Senior Maintenance Mechanic and Operating Engineer with George Washington University for 39 years. He was also a professional wedding photographer. During his spare time, he loved to travel, exercise, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 10:30 to 12:30pm at The Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland where funeral service will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Maryland