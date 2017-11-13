Sybelline S.B. Bowie, 96

Ms. Sybelline “Shene” S.B. Bowie died peacefully on November 8, 2017 in Gainesville, Virginia at the age of 96.

Shene is survived by Her Nephew Keenan Bayol, His wife Vicki Bayol, Children Ryan, Heather, and Dustin. of Haymarket, Virginia along with many friends from Indian Head Maryland where she spent most of her life. Shene is preceded in death by her husbands Keenan Charles (Casy) Boyer, and James Mattingly Bowie of Indian Head Maryland.

Sybelline Sledge was born on October 19, 1921 in Louisburg, North Carolina to Walter Ernest Sledge and Nonie Lillian Parresh. She was one of nine children. Visitation will be held Wednesday November 15, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road Waldorf, MD. Funeral is scheduled for 11:45 am Thursday November 16, 2017 at St. James Episcopal Church in Indian Head, Maryland , with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shene’s life. In lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans