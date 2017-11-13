On Saturday November 11, 2017 Jennifer Lynn Williamson passed away peacefully after a strong battle to cancer. Jennifer was born on September 27, 1976 to Carol Owens and the late Ronald Williamson.

Jennifer attended Charles County public schools and Graduated from Thomas Stone High School.

Jennifer loved to spend time with family and friends, watching The Voice, Family Feud and summer vacations to Myrtle Beach.

Jennifer worked as a personnel manager at Bj’s Wholesale Club where she had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Jennifer leaves behind a sister Bridget Williamson, two brothers Dwayne and Derek Marshall, a loving stepfather Wesley Marshall and Her Fiancé’ Gamaliel Savoy.

Visitation will be Friday November 17, 2017 from 11AM-1PM at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD. Funeral Service will follow at 1PM