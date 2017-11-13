Rufina “Penny” Rabanal Taguding Dreisbach, 86, of District Heights, MD passed away on November 3, 2017. Born on August 24, 1931 in the Philippines to the late Fortunato Rabanal and Leona Ilaga.

Rufina enjoyed being with her large family, especially loving on her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking-especially Filipino cuisine and her popular Lumpia eggrolls- and encouraging all to eat, gardening and sewing custom clothing for her children when they were younger as documented in many earlier family Christmas photos. Rufina was a very caring childcare provider before retiring. She was a part of the VFW 5471 Womens Auxillary. She volunteered with The American Red Cross, the Andrews Air Force Base Catholic Chapel and was a parishioner at St. Phillips Catholic Church.

Rufina is predeceased by her late husbands, Robert Eugene Dreisbach and Bonifacio Maligsay Taguding, and siblings Juanita, Gabriel, Severina and Pablo.

Rufina is survived by her children, Bob, Art, Gloria, Val, Debbie, Joey, John, Shirley, Mary, Gary, and Cindy, siblings Catalina, Tomas and Cecelia, 27 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchldren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross and The Ronald McDonald House. 45 Gay Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02905