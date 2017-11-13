Beverly Ann Boswell, 81, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on November 6, 2017. Born on July 30, 1936 in Washington D.C. to the late Wallace Dozier and Anna Curtin.

Beverly enjoyed being with her Family, especially all of her Grandchildren. She enjoyed Crossword Puzzles and debating political issues as well.

Beverly is also predeceased by her Husband, Ellsworth Boswell. Daughter, Colleen Horrell, and Brother, Michael Littleton. She is survived by her Children, Daniel J. O’Connell (Cathy), Thomas O’Connell (Kathleen), Timothy J. O’Connell, and Kelly Horecky (Robert). 11 Grandchildren. 8 Great Grandchildren. Brother, Wallace Dozier (Sherry).

A viewing will take place on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Lee Funeral Home. 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10 am at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Church. 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery. 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735