Ferdinand J. Amthor (Fred), 84, of Ft. Washington, MD passed peacefully during the late afternoon hours of November 6, 2017 at the home of his son with both of his children present.

Born in Ft. Worth, TX, oldest of the three children to Thelma Catherine (Sacks) Amthor and Ferdinand Paul Amthor.

At the age of 8, his family moved to SE Washington , DC . Fred attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary, St. Charles College Seminary and Gonzaga High School College. He was drafted into the US Army in July 1953. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with a National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany) and Good Conduct Medal. His most significant duty assignment was in France, 821st ENGR AVN BN.

Prior to being drafted, Fred met Peggy Jean Frisby. Throughout his tour of duty he and Peggy exchanged letters and upon his return, dated until they married in June 1958. After his discharge, Fred worked as an elevator installer and bartender while also going to school at Georgetown University.

Fred and Peggy moved to Seat Pleasant, MD soon after the birth of their first child Teresa “Sis”. Three years later their second child Jimmy “Haus” was born. Fred and Peggy moved to Ft. Washington, MD in 1966.

Fred began working as a District Manager for Haughton Elevators and continued to attend both Georgetown University and the University of Virginia earning his Bachelor’s Degree. Once completing his Bachelor’s Degree he began working at the Veterans Administration as an Electrical Engineer. He completed his Master’s Degree from George Mason University in 1974. Fred retired from the Veterans Administration in 1997.

Fred was an avid golfer, loved baseball, and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 259 for 63 years and member of Veterans of Foreign War Post 7461.

For the last 4 ½ years Fred has had six consistent helpers who assisted the family in caring for him at home. Maggie, Donna, Genevieve, Blanche, Marlene, and Barbara.

In addition to his parents and his brother, the late George Amthor, his beloved wife Peggy pre-deceased him in 2001. Loving father of Teresa Barnes (Jimmy) of Waldorf, MD and Jimmy Amthor (Vickie) of Clinton, MD; dear brother of Thelma Brown (Glen) of Chapitco, MD. Devoted papaw to Tahnee Poafpybitty of Springfield, VA, Jamie Barnes of Clinton, MD, Tony Heefner of Clinton, MD and Jimmy Poafpybitty of Springfield, VA. 5 Great-grandchildren, Romeo, Royal, Kimi, Bobbi and Ayden. 5 nephews, George (predeceased), Bobby Amthor, Tommy, Sean and Jeff Brown and 1 niece Robin (Brown) Vines.