Christopher Michael Napier, 34

Christopher Michael Napier of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at the age of 34.

He was born in Cheverly, MD, on July 24, 1983, to Kathryn Napier and Mark Lewnes.

Christopher graduated from the University of Maryland with a B. S. degree and from North Carolina State with a Masters degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed as a mechanical engineer working for Nav Air at Pax River Naval Air Station.

He enjoyed playing his guitar, traveling, cars and working on anything mechanical.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his brother Timothy Baumgardner and sister April Ortega. He was the grandson of Ruby Napier and husband of Linda [Ronniger] Napier.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Wednesday, November 15th from 11 am until start of Funeral Services at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD 20754.

Memorial contributions may be made in Christopher’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P O Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.