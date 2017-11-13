Richard Oliver Tucker, 70, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Born to the late Mary Agnes (Windsor) and John Oliver Tucker, he was one of nine children.

Richard worked for Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation for 27 years as an Auto Equipment Operator. He enjoyed being outside doing yard work and gardening. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His family described him as a stubborn but, a comical man. A very loving father and Pop Pop. Also, he was a devoted Ford man and loved the Washington Redskins.

He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Carol Kidwell of Upper Marlboro, MD; adoring children, Richard Allan Tucker (Debbie aka fabulous daughter-in-law) of Hughesville, MD, and Jennifer Ann Windsor (Larry) of Huntington, MD. Three dear grandchildren, Richard Clark, Shawna Clark, and Kayle Windsor; and his beloved siblings, Benjamin (Rose) Tucker, Nelson (Yvonne) Tucker, Joseph (Janet) Tucker, Edward Tucker, Russell Tucker and Harry Tucker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two siblings, Bessie (her late husband, Harry) Largen and Kay Tucker.