Guy L. Gray, Jr., “Bush”., 86

Guy L. Gray, Jr., “Bush” of Temple Hills, MD passed on November 10, 2017 at the age of 86.

Born in Washington, DC the son of Winnie Mattie and Guy L. Gray, Sr.

Guy grew up in the District attending Anacostia High School. He was inducted into the US Marines in April 1952 and honorably discharged in April 1954, earning the National Defense Service Medal.

He worked at the Gulf Oil Gasoline station as an automobile mechanic. In 1960, Guy attended the police academy and became a Metropolitan Police Officer for the 2nd District of Columbia. His police career led him to meet many dignitaries and celebrities such as President Kennedy, Bob Hope, Linda Blair and Robert Mitcham. Since his mainly worked traffic control, Guy could often be found directing traffic at Georgetown University, so much that the college students drew cartoon characters of him in their newspapers. He also worked the 7th & 11th District and the Key Bridge areas. His fellow officers called him “Bush” and considered him an extraordinary, honorable man. He was greatly respected by those who knew and worked with him. Guy retired from the police department on September 1, 1980.

Guy’s wife Shirley, had a unique way of pressing his uniform shirts to resemble those he once wore in the Marines. The Washingtonian Magazine once wrote an article about him, and how he was a unique and tremendous man of integrity and values. Guy was truly one of a kind.

In his spare time, Guy enjoyed fishing, hunting deer and squirrel, working on cars and golfing.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Shirley J. Gray; devoted father of Ted Bruce Gray, Guy James Gray and Stephan Donald Gray. In addition to his parents, he was also pre-deceased by 3 sisters and 1 brothers.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Guy may be directed to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court Glen, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979

Service dates and time pending