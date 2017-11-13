Terry L. Lochstamphfor, 75, of Lusby, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith Tripoli.

Terry primarily worked in the advertising field for both the local newspapers, magazine and radio. She was so creative and thoroughly enjoyed being with people. She also shared her unconditional love with all who entered her life and leaves behind a long list of friends from many states and counties she has lived in over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lochstamphfor. Terry is survived by her siblings, John Tripoli, Jr. of AZ and Susan Millonzi of OH and by her children: Stacy Van Tassel and (husband, Devon) of Prince Frederick; Jesse Ward and (wife, Beverly) of Glen Burnie and Teresa Ward of Lusby. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alanna Matteson and (husband, Anthony, Jr.), Catherine Van Tassel and Dane Ward; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Sean and Lucy Matteson (Alanna) ; Elijah Brooks (Catherine), Mariah, Adrianna and Jada Nick (Catherine) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass service of Christian Burial will be offered on a later date at Our Lady Star of the Sea Historic Catholic Church, Solomons, MD with Msgr. Michael Wilson officiating. Inurnment to follow in the parish cemetery columbarium.

Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Melanoma Cancer, c/o The American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org and or Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.