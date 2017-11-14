St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

County offices will re-open Monday, November 27.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Thursday, November 23. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, November 22 and Friday, November 24. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Thursday, November 23 or Friday, November 24. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, November 27.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and remain closed Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24. All library locations will re-open Saturday, November 25 for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, November 27.