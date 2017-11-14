Gift of Trees Offers a Lifetime of Appreciation

Orders Placed by Dec. 15 Receive Certificate in Time for the Holidays

For a gift that will give back for years to come, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers the Gift of Trees, a program that allows individual and organizations to purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration or observation.

Trees provide ecological, economic and quality of life benefits, including enhancing air and water quality, reducing energy costs, increasing property values, beautifying communities, neighborhoods and highways, while also providing essential habitat for birds and wildlife.

The department will arrange for the Gift of Trees to be planted in the gift recipient’s home Maryland county whenever possible but exact locations and sites will be determined by Maryland Forest Service staff based on a number of factors, including existing canopy, greatest need and space. All trees will be planted in locations that will benefit from them the most, including parks, playgrounds and schoolyards; cities and towns; and along creeks and streams. Species to be planted are chosen based on which tree will flourish at each specific location.

“Native tree plantings make timeless gifts to celebrate special occasions or to honor the memory of family members or friends,” Maryland Forester Don VanHassent said. “A Gift of Trees is actually three gifts in one: a gift for someone you care about, a gift for future generations and a gift for the environment.”

A Gift of Trees certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out within a week of an order. All trees will be planted in the next growing season – either spring or fall – to promote optimal growth and survival. Orders must be placed by Dec. 15 to ensure certificate delivery in time for the holidays.

Gift of Trees can be ordered online or via mail along with a check made payable to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service, Tawes State Office Building, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Please remember to complete a separate order form for each recipient.