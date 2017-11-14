Two More Armed Robberies on Great Mills Road Last Night

November 14, 2017

Suspect Pointed Gun to Head of Employee

On Monday, November 13, 2017, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the El Rinconcito Mexican Restaurant, at 21703 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of an armed robbery.

Employees said a black male in a grey hoodie entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The gunman was last seen running off on towards the AMC Loews Lexington Park 6, Movie Theater.

While investigating the El Rinconcito armed robbery, police learned that prior to that robbery a suspect matching the same description put a gun to the head of an employee at the Sake Japanese Seafood & Steak House, at 21719 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, and attempted to rob them.

It is unknown what was stolen in both robberies.

There has been no mention of the armed robberies on the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Lexington Park COPs Unit Facebook page, and the Sheriff’s Office has not released a press release on any of the robberies to the public at this time.



