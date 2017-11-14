St, Mary’s County: Burglary/Theft Suspects Need Identified

November 14, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.

During the time frame of Friday, September 29, 2017, to Sunday, October 15, 2017, a burglary occurred to a home in the 27000 block of Queen Tree Road, in Mechanicsville. Among the items stolen in the burglary were numerous Lowe’s Gift Cards.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m, the pictured suspects used several of the stolen gift cards to make purchases at the Lowe’s Store located in California. On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 8:37 PM, additional stolen Lowe’s Gift Cards were again used at the Lowe’s Store in California, MD.

Anyone with information about the burglary on Queen Tree Road, and/or the suspects pictured or use of the stolen gift cards is asked to contact Corporal Knott at (301) 475-4200 extension *2279 or by email at Glenn.Knott@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).




