Wednesday’s Pet is PIXIE

Wednesday’s Pet for 11/15/17 is PIXIE

Featured Pet: Pixie

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Has been paid by Prince Frederick Chrysler

Pixie is a one-year-old beautiful hound mix. She found herself in a rescue to no fault of her own; her owner was unable to care for her for personal medical reasons. Pixie would love to have kids in her home to love on. Come meet this new girl today and get some kisses of your own. Pixie will make a wonderful addition to a loving family.

You can meet her during our adoption hours Monday-Friday from 2:00 – 4:30, Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00, or Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00.

If you are interested in Pixie, you can contact Pat: patbeyer@comcast.net or call 410-257-4908.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

