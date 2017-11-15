Nineteen New Rangers Join the Ranks of the Maryland Park Service

Diverse Group Graduated from Ranger School Nov. 10

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to welcome a new group of Maryland Park Service rangers. The 19 graduated Nov. 10, 2017, from Maryland Park Service Ranger School, which took place at New Germany State Park in Garrett County.

During the four-week training, the students learned educational techniques, interpretive skills, management procedures and public safety tactics while mastering the maintenance, protection and stewardship of our shared natural resources.

2017 Maryland Park Ranger School graduates (alphabetical order):

Last Name First Name Bartko Brooke Bronson Charles Brown Alexander Bruce Zachary Dale Chaney Evans Brian Graves Felicia Lewis Daniel Lombardi Andrew Morris Tyler Rubin Madalen Shaneyfelt Chad Shillingburg Tony Smith Edward Smith Shelby Stevens Sarah Todd Chris Toscana Manuel Venarchick Stephanie

Each new ranger is now ready to take up a post in one of our network of 72 state parks.

