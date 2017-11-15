CSM Student, Veteran Thanks Scholarship Donors for Financial Assistance

‘It Is a Sign of Loyalty to Give Someone Your Money’

College of Southern Maryland student Scott Teed, 43, of Lexington Park is pursuing two associate degrees — one in electrical engineering and another in math and physical sciences.

A veteran, Teed brings to his studies a particularly rich set of skills and experiences. “I served as a fire controlman, a weapons control systems technician, in the U.S. Navy from 1992 to 1997 — just shy of six years. I served onboard the USS Nimitz, homeported in Bremerton, Washington, and onboard the USS San Jacinto, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia,” Teed said. “I served in the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Southern Watch and in the Adriatic Sea as part of Operation Joint Endeavour.”

Now, back in the civilian workforce, Teed’s current goal is to better his position by earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and potentially enter the field of teaching later. Finances, however, are an issue. Not only is Teed paying for regular household bills, but as he pursues a college education he also has two of his children in college.

Teed is helped at CSM by two scholarships, the Jaye S. Ives Freedom Scholarship and Veterans Educational Endowed Scholarship. “The scholarships allow me to not worry about the financial burden of my classes and tuition,” Teed said.

Grateful for this assistance, Teed said he thanks the scholarship donors for “trusting in me to use their generous gifts wisely”

“It is a sign of loyalty to give someone your money,” he said.

CSM is the fifth largest veteran-serving college or university in Maryland. The college is approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, which allows eligible veterans, service members and certain dependents to receive VA educational benefits for credit certificate and associate degree programs.

In addition to scholarships specifically designated for veterans, CSM employs a full-time veterans affairs coordinator, Robert Henry, USN (Ret.), who assists veterans at three of the CSM campuses. In addition, the college supports its veteran students through a Veterans Resource Center at the La Plata Campus.

“Your service has protected us, and we’re grateful,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy during her address at the annual Veterans Breakfast and Open House on Nov. 9. “Service comes at a sacrifice, and we know that.”

Students seeking scholarship assistance at CSM can learn about all the scholarships that match their circumstances by using the college’s Scholarship Finder at www.csmd.edu/scholarship-finder. In addition, students can view all available scholarships at the same site. For additional information or assistance, contact the Financial Assistance Department at 301-934-7531.

For information about CSM veteran and military support services, email veteransbenefits@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/Veterans.

Those who would like to donate to CSM scholarships will have an ideal opportunity on Nov. 28 when the college participates in Giving Tuesday, a 24-hour online giving event with multiple matching opportunities. For information on Giving Tuesday at CSM or to donate during the event, visit http://Foundation.csmd.edu/GivingTuesday.