Maryland State Police Conduct Warrant Sweep in Charles County

On Monday, November 13, 2017, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, partnered with Southern Maryland Information Center and a Deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a countywide warrant sweep.

A total of 28 warrant attempts were made in Charles County, which resulted in 6 subjects who were arrested on traffic related warrants and 1 arrested for 2nd Degree Assault/Destruction of Property warrant.

Rondon, Leonel Antonio, 26 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Revoked

Brown, Maurike Emone, 19 of Brandywine – Failure to Appear / Driving with out a License

Smoke, Savon Manolito, 23 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended

Eleby, Donte Ishmael, 26 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended

Carlson, Stephanie Ann, 27 of Marbury – Failure to Appear/ Driving While Suspended

Harris, Nicholas Spencer, 27 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended

McConnell, Timothy Warren, 39 of LaPlata – 2nd Degree Assault/ Destruction of Property