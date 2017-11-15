Maryland State Police Conduct Warrant Sweep in Charles County

November 15, 2017

On Monday, November 13, 2017, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, partnered with Southern Maryland Information Center and a Deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a countywide warrant sweep.

A total of 28 warrant attempts were made in Charles County, which resulted in 6 subjects who were arrested on traffic related warrants and 1 arrested for 2nd Degree Assault/Destruction of Property warrant.

  • Rondon, Leonel Antonio, 26 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Revoked
  • Brown, Maurike Emone, 19 of Brandywine – Failure to Appear / Driving with out a License
  • Smoke, Savon Manolito, 23 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended
  • Eleby, Donte Ishmael, 26 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended
  • Carlson, Stephanie Ann, 27 of Marbury – Failure to Appear/ Driving While Suspended
  • Harris, Nicholas Spencer, 27 of Waldorf – Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended
  • McConnell, Timothy Warren, 39 of LaPlata – 2nd Degree Assault/ Destruction of Property

