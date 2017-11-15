Maryland State Police Arrests and DUIs for Calvert County 11/15/2017

Maryland State Police in Prince Frederick are investigating the following incidents:

Possession of Marijuana: On 11/6/17 at 1:06 am, Trooper First Class Jones stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Ward Rd. in Dunkirk for traffic violations. The odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed over 10 grams of marijuana. Daniel M. Austin, 20 of Dunkirk was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Concealed Deadly Weapon: On 11/6/17 at 9:37 am, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A large sheath knife was observed in the center console when approaching the vehicle. The driver stated he forgot the knife was there and gave it to Cpl. Esnes as he stated “he didn’t need it anymore.” Douglas E. Sutherland, 52 of Lusby was issued the appropriate traffic citations and was released from the scene and advised he would be charged with concealing a deadly weapon at a later date. Sutherland was served on a Criminal Summons the following day.

Destruction of Property:

On 11/6/17 at 7:50 pm, Trooper First Class T. Davis responded to the 11300 block of Commanche Rd. in Lusby for a malicious destruction of property complaint. The victim reported while sleeping, two suspects attempted to break into the home breaking a window and damaging screens. One of the suspects threw a charcoal grill at the back door. The victim was able to identify the suspects. They had left the scene before police arrived. Application of Statement of Charges has been completed for charges of Malicious Destruction of Property for Evern C. Sharpe, 37 and Rashid D. Sharpe, 20 both of Lusby.

Theft: On 11/7/17 at 9:51 am, Trooper First Class Matthews handled a complaint for theft of tools. The business owner reported Norris S. Twining 3rd, 46 of Lusby, an employee, had removed over $700 worth of tools from a job site after being fired and has refused to return them. An application for Statement of Charges has been completed for theft for Twining. Case remains open at this time.

DUI & Possession of CDS: On 11/7/17 at 8:39 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near Bowie Shop Rd. in Huntingtown. Several signs of impairment were observed upon making contact with the driver. Nicole M. Fant, 32 of Chesapeake Beach was arrested for driving under the influence. A search incident to the arrest was conducted and both Alprazolam pills and Suboxone packets were located. She was additionally charged with possession of CDS-Not Marijuana. She was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Theft from Motor Vehicle: On 11/9/17 at 5:51 am, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the 4400 block of Woodview Lane in Prince Frederick for a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim reported unknown suspect(s) had removed several items from inside an unlocked vehicle. The Amazon Kindle Fire 8 HD device has been entered into NCIC. Case remains open.

Burglary: On 11/10/17 at 9:43 am, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the 1900 block of Oriole Way in St. Leonard for a burglary complaint. Unknown suspects broke into the home and removed an XBOX 360 console and controller and the victim’s wallet. Investigation continues.

Theft from Motor Vehicle: On 11/10/17 at 3:58 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod handled a report of a theft of rear license plate stolen from the victim’s vehicle by unknown suspects. The missing tag has been entered into NCIC (8CZ1031). Investigation continues.

Theft from Motor Vehicle: On 11/12/17 at 10:30 pm, Trooper First Class Lewis responded to the 4400 block of Bristol Drive in Chesapeake Beach for a reported theft from motor vehicle. Unknown suspects had removed the registration tag from the victim’s vehicle. The missing tag has been entered into NCIC (4CL3778). Investigation continues.

DUI Arrests

Name Age Date of Arrest Address Arresting Trooper Nicole M. Fant 32 11/07/17 @ 12:00 AM Chesapeake Bch,MD TFC T. Davis Aaron M. Coleman 35 11/12/17 @ 07:15 PM Fredericksburg, VA TFC J. Harrod