Kidde Recalls almost 38 Million Fire Extinguishers

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is sharing this information in an effort to provide the public with a life threatening concern about a recent recall of portable fire extinguishers manufactured by the Kidde Corporation.

The extinguishers listed in the recall are revealed in the link within this article. Please take a moment to read the information on the link provided and check to see if your extinguishers model numbers are a match to those on the recall.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Kidde announced a recall of almost 38 million fire extinguishers in the United States. They may not work during a fire emergency if they become clogged and require a lot of force to use. Also, the nozzle can come off with enough force to strike and hurt someone. Kidde recommends owners immediately replace these fire extinguishers. The company is aware of one death when emergency responders couldn’t get the recalled extinguishers to work. There have been almost 400 reports of problems related to these Kidde fire extinguishers.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Kidde-Recalls-Fire-Extinguishers-with-Plastic%20Handles-Due-to-Failure-to-Discharge-and-Nozzle-Detachment-One-Death-Reported

USFA Link – Kidde Recall of Portable Fire Extinguishers