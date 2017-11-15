State Trooper Hit By Drunk Driver In Prince George’s County

A Maryland State Trooper was hit by a drunk driver while working in his patrol vehicle on I-495 in Prince George’s County early this morning.

The trooper identified as TFC Angel Ortiz is a 7 year veteran of the Maryland State Police and is assigned to Forestville Barrack. He was transported to Prince George’s Hospital by ambulance where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The accused is identified as Maurice Gresham, 51, of Lanham. Gresham was arrested for DUI without incident on the scene. He was transported to Forestville Barrack where he is currently being processed.

On November 11, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway at Allentown Road. The preliminary investigation indicates TFC Ortiz’s vehicle was struck in the rear while parked in lane 4 on the outer loop behind a disabled vehicle. He was sitting in his marked Ford Explorer when his vehicle was hit by Gresham who was operating a silver Audi A-5.

TFC Ortiz was on duty and parked with his emergency lights activated behind a motorist changing a flat tire on a disabled vehicle in the slow lane. TFC Ortiz also set out flares around the scene.

TFC Ortiz was transported by ambulance from the scene to Prince George’s Hospital. There were no other reported injuries. The investigation continues.

