Fatal Fire in Bryans Road Under Investigation

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at approximately 5:40 a.m., firefighters from Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to 1775 Marshal Hall Road in Bryans Road for a house fire.

The first 911 call was received at 5:40 a.m by a passerby. Subsequent calls to 911 indicated possible entrapment.

Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters found a fire in a one story mobile home. The victim was located inside the trailer.

It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms inside the trailer.

Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations and Criminal Investigation’s Division is assisting with the investigation.

Updates will be provided as the become available.

