Thirteen-Year-Old Student Flown to Medical Center After Fight at Esperanza Middle School

November 15, 2017

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at approximately 11:40 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Esperanza Middle School located in Lexington Park, in reference to a student leaving school grounds.

During the investigation, it was determined a fight had occurred resulting in injury to a juvenile student who was kicked in the head during the altercation.

A thirteen-year-old female student was transported to Children’s National Medical Center by a Maryland State Police helicopter for further evaluation.

Based on the joint investigation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), two students were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

