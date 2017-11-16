Frances Redmon Robertson, 92, of Bel Alton, MD passed away on November 11, 2017 at her residence.

Frances was born on June 30, 1925 in Leaksville, NC to the late Numa David and Bertha Elmina Redmon.

Frances took most pride in being a homemaker and raising her four children. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Waldorf, MD and the Waldorf Lioness Club.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ophus L. Robertson, Jr.; one brother, N.D. Redmon; three sisters, Velma Newnam, Ethel Ray and Helen Parker.

Frances is survived by her four children, Ophus L. Robertson, III, Numa D. Robertson (Marise), Lei R. Culp (Martin) and Merri Dawn Morgan (Glenn); seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers; Harold Redmon and Wilford Redmon and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial gathering will be on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 from 11:00AM until time of Service at 12:30PM. Inurnment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1:45PM.

Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.