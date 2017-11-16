Leonard Joseph Kwiatkoski, Sr., 86, of Broomes Island, peacefully passed away after a short illness November 11, 2017. Len was born in Riggsville, MI, on November 21, 1930 to Anthony Kwiatkoski and Florence Shea Kwiatkoski. Len joined served with the Army Corps of Engineers and spent time in Europe and US. After the military Len worked various jobs as project manager, foreman, superintendent of construction. Len bought a marina in 1971 which he owned and operated for years, never advertising. Len’s Marina started out small but over the years and with the partnership of his son expanded to what is now a popular and growing marina. Len retired from the marina business, however never left. The marina was always his heart, soul, pride and joy.

Len is survived by his loving partner Marie Otley, Janice Kwiatkoski, brother Ralph and his wife Debby, sons Dennis (Bub) and partner Paula Tucker, Lenny and his wife Shannon, 9 grandchildren Jessica, Bambi, Samantha, Billy, Reza, James, Ryan, Ty and Mia, and 8 great grandchildren Bailey, Carley, Nateley, Camryn, Karleigh, Finley, Dominic and Ashton. His son Anthony preceded him in death.

Per Len’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Calvert Hospice in his name.