Peacefully on Sunday, November 12, 2017 Florence M. Nelson departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12 noon at St. Francis de Sales Church, 2015 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington, DC.

This entry was posted on November 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.