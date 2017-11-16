Donald “Don” Edward Fellows, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on November 13, 2017. Born on August 16, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Stella M. Obohowski Fellows and Edward N. Fellows, whom gave Don the nickname “Duck”. The family moved to Hopedale, OH where Don’s formative years were spent. He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1960. With his humble origins and strong work ethic, Don joined the United States Air Force and attended Air Force School from December 26, 1960 to May of 1961. On July 11, 1965, Don married Judith M. Fellows in Bloomingdale, OH. While serving in the Air Force, he successfully completed the Ang NCO Academy in February 28, 1974. He earned the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Award. After the Air Force, Don joined the Reserves while working in Civil Service where he was stationed at Andrew’s Air Force Base. Don attended University of Virginia and also graduated from the College of Southern Maryland during this time. Don went on with his career in working on the staff of Naval Air System Command (NAVAIR). A majority of his NAVAIR career was spent in Crystal City, VA, then at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and gave him the opportunity to travel to England, China Lake, CA, Death Valley and other cities. Don received the Meritorious Civilian Service from the Department of Navy on October 30, 2001. Don was dedicated and honorable man and on August 16, 2002 after 42 years of service.

Don was a member of the American Legion and earned the American Legion Four Star Award in 2002 and 2003. He was a AMVETS Post 13 lifetime member retiring in November 2, 2002, earning the Governor’s Citation for outstanding Service as the Grand Chef de Gare, as well as the Leadership and dedication on July 31, 2004.

Besides his wife, Judith, whom he was a loving husband too, Don is survived by his children; Rachel K. Wood and her husband Shane of Lewes, DE, Rebecca Clausson of Apex, NC, his 5 grandchildren; Chloe T. Wood, Jackson E. Wood, Addison M. Wood, Kaitlyn E. Clausson and Andrew S. Clausson, all of whom he fiercely proud. As well as siblings; Roger L. Fellows and his wife Deanna, and sister in law Carolyn Wiley.

Don will be remember as loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all; who loved sports especially baseball traveling to spring training, watching minor league games, and the loved the Maryland Blue Crabs.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.