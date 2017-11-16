Joseph Henry Friess, Sr. “Joe Boy”, 79, of Colton’s Point, MD passed away on November 11, 2017 in Avenue, MD. Born on March 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Dorothy Elizabeth Coook Friess and Henry Irving Friess. Joseph was the loving husband of Cordia Long Friess, whom he married on April 19, 1958. Joe Boy is survived by his children; Betty Johnson of Huntingtown, MD, Joseph Friess, Jr. of Colton’s Point, MD, David Friess of Dover, DE, grandchildren; Jessica Johnson, Tim Johnson, Alyssa Friess, David Friess, Jr, and Maria Friess. Siblings; Henry Friess, Jr, and Mary Lou Jarrell. He was preceded in death by his son Ernie Friess, and sister Doris Oliver. He worked for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education as a Boiler Mechanic for 16 years, retiring in 2002. As well as, working as an auto body mechanic for Guy Chevrolet in Clements and Mechanicsville, MD for over 22 years. He was a Founding Member of St. Anne’s Anglican Church. Joe Boy was a charter member of the Seventh District Vol. Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 5:00PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by firemen’s prayers at 7:15PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private. Pallbearers will be; Clyde Farrell, Tim Johnson, Bo Vallandingham, Gary Friess, Duke Friess, Duke McGuiggam and Dustin Vachalek.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.