Jack Alan Sherman, 81 of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of La Plata, MD passed away on November 13, 2017.

Jack was born on June 13, 1936 in Ohio to the late Emmet and Edna Sherman.

Jack served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a contract specialist for the Federal Government. He was an enthusiast of all sports and loved all animals. He and his wife spent their retirement years in Myrtle Beach, SC.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Barbara Potts.

Jack is survived by his wife Dolores; five children; Keith (Leslie), Mark (Terri), Glenn (Elana), Terry and Kristen; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A gathering of friends will be on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:30PM at Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department, 1611 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD 20607. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions are requested to Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department, 16111 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD 20607.