Kenneth Chih-Sung Kan, 65 of Waldorf, Maryland.

Born October 21, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan, Kenneth left his loving family on November 11, 2017. In 1974, he obtained a BA in History at the University of Michigan, MA in History at Western Michigan University in 1976, and a Ph.D. in American History at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1983. While he was still a doctoral candidate, he was invited as a guest at a meeting with the history faculty of the Sichuan University when his family visited his parents’ native country, China, in 1981 – a rare honor given to a U.S. citizen at that time. Upon his graduation, he joined the history program of the Historical Services of the Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia as Staff Historian. Subsequently, his assignments took him to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and later to the Air Force Historical Studies Office in Washington, DC. His assignments concerned research involving significant events and activities of the U.S. Air Force. His book, “The Air Force Reserve and the Korean War”, published in 2001, was widely read and well received within the military and civilian population. Upon his retirement in 2012, he received a Distinguished Service Award together with the American flag. Ken traveled widely, including trips to China, many countries in Europe, and numerous times to Australia to visit his father’s families. He was an accomplished pianist and his major pastimes were reading, classical music, and visiting museums. Always devoted to his family, Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; parents, Peter and Juliana; sister, Karen Kan-Walsh; brother-in-law, Brian Walsh, and nephew, Peter Walsh.

Friends received on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Waldorf, Maryland). Interment at the church cemetery.

Memorials in Ken’s name to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.