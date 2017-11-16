John Francis Thomas Sr., 78 , also known as “Pete” and “Peter Rabbit” of Loveville, MD passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 29, 1938, in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Andrew and Annie Elizabeth (Marshall) Thomas.

Pete was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was the Chief Custodian at Banneker Elementary School for over 30 years of dedicated service until his retirement in 2002. He was also employed by B & B Maintenance for more than 30 years and was still working part-time at the time of his death. He and his wife, Mary Loretta, celebrated over 55 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in January 2016.

He enjoyed watching wrestling and drag racing with his brother, Joseph Thomas and having a cold beer with his sister, Elizabeth. He and his wife always watched the Family Feud with Steve Harvey, and their soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. He regularly listened to the oldies but goodies and he and Mary Loretta were beautiful hand dancers. He collected cars, but only ones that he got a very good deal on. He kept his yard well-manicured and often cut neighbor’s grass because he enjoyed it. His family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

Pete is survived by his loving children: John Francis Thomas, Jr. (Alice) of White Plains, MD, Carol A. Thomas of Abell, MD, Clarence H. Thomas (Tammy) of Four Oaks, NC, Cynthia M. Thomas of Loveville, MD, Imogene E. Thomas of Great Mills, MD, Wanda D. Thomas of Chaptico, MD and Virginia “Renee” Thompson of Great Mills, MD; his siblings: Ella Jefferies of Baltimore, MD, Agnes Elizabeth Thomas of Loveville, MD, Joseph Louis Thomas (Marie) of Loveville, MD and James Henry Thomas of Loveville, MD; 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ann Bonds.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael J. Courtney, Antjuan D. Mason, Marcel D. Ford, Andrew Courtney, Robert D. Thompson, Martise D. Thomas, G. Lee Bonds and Wendell Bonds.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 1017 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Andrew Royals at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.