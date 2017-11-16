Donna Fay Lentini, 64 of Hughesville, MD passed away on November 9, 2017 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. Donna was born on September 22, 1953 to the late Alfred B. Brown and the late Peggy Gans Good in LaPlata, MD. Donna enjoyed sewing, crocheting and reading. She worked in the Direct Sales Market for Tupperware for 22 years.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Paul Lentini; son, Charles C. Lentini; daughter of the heart, Teresa O’Neill; brother, Kenneth Grimes, sister, Doris A. Ager and one grandchild, Sophia Lentini.

Family will receive friends for Donna’s Memorial Life Celebration Gathering on Friday from 2 to 4 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Words of Rembrances will be at the Curtis Farm following the Memorial at 7913 Cedarville Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will be private.