Christopher Kirk DeBoer, 32

Christopher Kirk DeBoer, of Owings, MD, formerly of Marathon, FL, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at home at the age of 32.

He was born in Tulsa, OK, on March 25, 1985, to Karen Jo Spiller and Charles M. DeBoer. He spent his formative years in Tulsa, OK.

Kirk was a passionate and gifted welder, who graduated at the top of his class from Tulsa Welding School. He was a member of the Steamfitters Union, Local #602 in Washington, DC. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, biking, nature, sunsets and anything having to do with life. He was blessed with an abundance of talent, was very gifted, humble, creative and artistic. Kirk was a hard worker, an adrenalin and thrill seeker and was always looking for a new challenge.

His family was the most important part of his life. He was genuine, tender hearted, very compassionate and a very giving person. His bright smile and loving ways will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband for seven and a half years of Erin Ashley [Williams] Godley and the loving son of Karen Jo Spiller (Brad Rogers) and Charles M. DeBoer (Holly) and Nathan Godley. He was the devoted father of Hunter, brother of Stacy Chalmers (Rob), uncle of Elle and Beau, grandson of Darlene Spiller.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017, at 3 pm, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.