Doris Ozella Williams, 87, of White Plains, MD passed away on November 11, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center.

Born on February 13, 1930 in Eden, NC to the late Samuel Broadnax and the late Nora Harriston, Doris is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams; and her daughters, Brenda Williams and Nora Harris. She is survived by her sons, Aundrea Broadnax, Russell Williams and Ray Williams; daughters, Ava Hargrove and June Williams; eight grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Doris was a member of the Agape Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. She enjoyed Bingo, cooking, listening to old Gospel music and eating fried chicken wings from Chinese restaurants with her family. She was loved by many.

A Visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM on November 20, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11AM. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.