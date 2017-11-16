Elma June Myers, 86, of Waldorf, MD passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Born to the late Ella and Wellington Conn in Maryland.

She is survived by her loving children, Janet Jones (Tom) of Waldorf, MD, Ellen Berg (Ronald) of Waldorf, MD, and Johnny Myers of Florida; six dear grandchildren, Shawn Porter, Joseph (Rochele) Porter, JT Myers III, Michael Jones, Ryan Myers, and Summer Myers; two beloved great-grandchildren, Cohen and Sophia Porter; and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, Elma was predeceased by her husband, John T. Myers in 2006.

Ella loved shopping and eating. She was a member of the Eastern Star when she was younger. She also worked for the Federal Government in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 53 years.