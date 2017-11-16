Margaret V. Stickel, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on November 12, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Center.

Born on February 13, 1938 in Hill Top, MD to the late William B. Murphy and the late Margaret M. Murphy, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, John Murphy and Nedray Murphy; and companion, Francis Ward. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard C. Stickel (the late Nina Stickel) and Robert L. Stickel; daughter, Darlene R. Stickel; sisters, Margie Simpson (the late Joe Simpson), Rose Radcliff (Francis), Hilda Cameron and Ramona Millar (the late Stanley Millar); six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret, fondly known as “Soda”, was employed as a Correspondence Clerk for the FBI. She was also a member of Old Durham Episcopal Church. Margaret enjoyed reading, crochet, ceramics, dancing and playing cards.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00AM at Old Durham Episcopal Church (8685 Ironsides Rd., Nanjemoy, MD); Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret’s memory to the American Heart Association (www.donatenow.heart.org).