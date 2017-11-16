Miriam Kirchner Collins, 91, of Deale passed away November 13, 2017 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born February 16, 1926 to George and Myrtle (Seigert) Kirchner. She grew up swimming, sailing and ice skating on the West River and was a graduate of Southern High School. Miriam married Edward Linwood “Boots” Collins on June 1, 1949 and they made their home on Parker’s Creek in Deale. She was primarily a homemaker and spent countless nights shedding soft crabs. She was a devoted member of Cedar Grove U.M Church in Deale. She loved carving ducks, reading, cracking walnuts and sailing. Miriam loved her life, family and Deale, often referring to it as “Heaven on Earth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Boots, and siblings Olive, George, Jackie and Kenny. She is survived by a son Keith A. “Bootie” Collins of Deale and a daughter Lindy Lou Clark of West River. Also surviving are grandchildren Melissa L. Clark of West River, Brian K. Clark and wife Cristina of Lothian, Crystal L. Collins and Katie V. Collins, both of Shady Side, great-grandchildren Mason and Gracie Cruz and Joseph and Hunter Cox, and her dog Duchess.