Lydia Marie Russell, 82, a longtime resident of Calvert County, passed away November 12, 2017 at the Mandrin Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD. Known as Marie, she was born January 29, 1935 and was raised on her family’s farm in West Beach, now part of Chesapeake Beach. She attended public school and worked raising tobacco and other crops and livestock. She later was employed as a waitress at local restaurants, and was a homemaker raising her son and daughter. Prior to her passing Marie had resided in Deale, and in Edgewater with her son Bill. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Deale, and a devout Christian. In her leisure time Marie loved going to flea markets, and also enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Mary Marie (Stallings) and Roland Edward Lauer, her husband William Clyde Russell, and a daughter Mary Jane Russell. She is survived by her son William R. “Bill” Russell of Edgewater, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother William Robert Lauer of Missouri and a sister Doris Ann Leonard of Deale