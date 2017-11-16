Drug Dealing at Dollar Tree Results in Robbery Charge for Lexington Park Man

On August 18, 2017, Deputy Tirpak, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the California, Dollar Tree for a reported burglary.

Police made contact with the adult male victim who was an employee of the store and working at the time of the incident. The victim advised he was stocking the store’s shelves when the a black male, later identified as James Aaron Barnes, 29, of Lexington Park, approached him and demanded he (the victim) give Barnes his wallet. the victim advised he initially refused which is when Barnes threatened to “drop” him inside the store if he didn’t. Due to Barnes threat of physical harm/assault, the victim stated he handed his wallet to Barnes. Barnes then proceeded to steal all of the victim’s cash from inside the wallet which was $30. The victim advised Barnes gave the wallet back, slapped him across the face with an opened hand, and then fled the scene. The victim advised he believed the defendant’s first name was “James” and that he was an ex-employee of the same Dollar Tree. the victim further advised the suspect was his drug dealer who provided him with $150 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana the day before, the victim stated he wasn’t able to pay Barnes for the drugs until payday which was the day of the aforementioned incident. Through the course of the investigation, the victim later advised he believed the defendant’s last name was “Barnes.” due to the victim’s statement’s and Dollar Tree employment records, police were able to identify the suspect as James Aaron Bernard Barnes.

On November 15, 2017, police made contact with Barnes at his residence located in Lexington Park. Barnes was read his Miranda warning and advised he understood it and would answer questions from police. Barnes admitted the victim owed him money for drugs, he also admitted to going to the dollar tree and getting into a physical altercation with the victim but stated he assaulted the victim in self defense because the victim lunged at him first. Barnes advised the victim didn’t assault him though because he was able to move out of the way in time. Barnes later stated he couldn’t steal the victim’s wallet because the victim snatched it back after he initially took it. Barnes then advised he didn’t steal the victim’s money because the victim gave it to him.

Barnes was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with robbery, theft and assault.

