26-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed by Car in Indian Head

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on MD Route 225 (Hawthorne Road) west of MD Route 224 (Chicamuxen Road), in Indian Head.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2005 Cadillac STS, being operated by Latisha Courtney, 36 of Waldorf was travelling westbound on MD Route 225 west of MD Route 224. While traveling in that area, the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as Demonte Johnson, 26 of Indian Head who was walking in the westbound lane of MD Route 225.

Johnson was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision and the area is not lit by street lights. Johnson received medical treatment on scene and was pronounced deceased by Charles County EMS Personnel.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor into the reason why Johnson was walking in the roadway.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

